We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 11,063 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

