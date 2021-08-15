We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 96.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,752,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

