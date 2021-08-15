We Are One Seven LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.03. The company had a trading volume of 518,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

