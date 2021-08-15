Wedbush Comments on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.97. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.51.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

