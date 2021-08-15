Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.77.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

