Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 993,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after acquiring an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.64 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

