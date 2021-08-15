Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 2.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.18. 1,935,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

