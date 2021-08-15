Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.87. 5,396,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,459,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TELL shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

