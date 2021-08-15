Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading Up 0.5%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.77 and last traded at $143.77. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WNDLF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a report on Friday, April 30th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

