Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 318,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $5.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

