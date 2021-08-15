Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 181,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HYI opened at $15.87 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

