Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 541,150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 550,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $4.45 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $689.88 million, a PE ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

