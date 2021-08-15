Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,596 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 176,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.