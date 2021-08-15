Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 227.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 265,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,568. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $254.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

