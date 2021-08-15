Whittier Trust Co. Has $18.65 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.85. The stock had a trading volume of 167,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,737. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $470.74. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $676,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,069,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,712. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.