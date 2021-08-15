Whittier Trust Co. Has $25.50 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

