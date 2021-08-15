Whittier Trust Co. Has $56.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,243 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,339. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.