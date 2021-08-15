William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

