Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

WSM opened at $159.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

