WinCash Achieves Market Cap of $45,013.01 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $45,013.01 and $48.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WinCash has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.