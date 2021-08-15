Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 27,616 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,616 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. 640,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,790. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

