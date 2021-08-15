Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.09). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. Workhorse Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $42.96.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

