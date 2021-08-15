Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Workhorse Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 595,380 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.