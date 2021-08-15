Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $538.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $8.91 or 0.00019286 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $584,795.34 and $538.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00132093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00154065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.15 or 1.00239982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.52 or 0.00879620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.57 or 0.07055178 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

