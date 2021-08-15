Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Head-To-Head Review

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

72.4% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wynn Resorts and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 1 8 7 0 2.38 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $112.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $2.10 billion 5.27 -$2.07 billion ($19.18) -4.98 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.12 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -56.57

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Wynn Resorts. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts -104.19% N/A -13.86% Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92%

Volatility & Risk

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Wynn Resorts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.