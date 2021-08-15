Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 54.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67.

In other news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

