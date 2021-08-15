Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $2.56 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

