Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.57.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.08. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

