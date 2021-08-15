XIO Market Cap Hits $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

