XMON (XMON) 1-Day Volume Tops $303,864.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $1,879.55 or 0.03947010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $303,864.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMON has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00134308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00154120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,387.77 or 0.99513180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.83 or 0.00873227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.52 or 0.06884823 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

