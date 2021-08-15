XSGD Trading Down 0% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $36.19 million and approximately $52,930.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00132360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00153976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,945.46 or 0.99660341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00875451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.17 or 0.07099845 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 51,496,140 coins and its circulating supply is 49,023,842 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

