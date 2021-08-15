Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading 5% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.39. 315,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,303,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

