YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.84%. Analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on YASKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

