Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04. Yellow has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.17.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yellow’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Yellow during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

