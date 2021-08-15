Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 101.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 140.9% higher against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.13 or 1.00093763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00879713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.46 or 0.07023593 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

