Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $986,265.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00857883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044214 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

