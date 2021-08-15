Yinan Xiang Sells 30,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Yinan Xiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACM Research alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $308,317.30.

ACMR opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.