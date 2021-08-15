Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

