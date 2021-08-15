Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report sales of $122.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.99 million to $123.50 million. Alteryx posted sales of $129.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $525.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.46 million to $527.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $614.74 million, with estimates ranging from $564.40 million to $637.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,392. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.50.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.