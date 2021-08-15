Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to announce $162.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $640.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.60 million to $641.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $679.23 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $683.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CATY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 107,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,407. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

