Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.36 billion and the lowest is $5.10 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $198.32. 650,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.57. CDW has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $198.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,341 shares of company stock valued at $19,142,065 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.