Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

EFSC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. 87,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,427. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

