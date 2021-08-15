Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. First Business Financial Services reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

