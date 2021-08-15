Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.00 Million

Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report sales of $127.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $497.70 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $547.70 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $550.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of FREE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 231,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,255. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

