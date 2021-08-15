Zacks: Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report $387.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.30 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of LESL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 777,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.50.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,303,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,846,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,170,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $14,300,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.