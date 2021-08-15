Zacks: Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.29. Truist Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,771,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

