Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to Post $1.13 EPS

Brokerages expect Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ earnings. Advanced Drainage Systems reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advanced Drainage Systems.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

WMS stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. 206,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $124.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

