Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce sales of $6.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $25.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.91 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $33.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

ATRA opened at $12.45 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 2,021 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

