Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,924 shares of company stock worth $5,966,733. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,704. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.91.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

