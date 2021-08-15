Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $3.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.59. The stock had a trading volume of 302,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.