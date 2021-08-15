Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $3.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.59. The stock had a trading volume of 302,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,985. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $90.86 and a 52 week high of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

